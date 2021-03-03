Farmers darbar held at Shopian

The Department of Agriculture today organized Farmers Darbar at Mini Secretariat Arhama, Shopian to reach out to the farmers and take appraisal of their grievances for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same.

The District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC appreciated the farmers participation in darbar and urged them to come forward and work in a coordinated manner with the department for the overall development of the Agriculture Sector in the district.

He said that Shopian district is major producer of apple and also well-known and famous as Apple Town, he assured the farmers that substandard pesticides would be properly checked and only duly recommended pesticides would be allowed and provided to the farmers for earning more profits.

The DDC further said that the dealers found selling substandard pesticides will not be spared, they shall be brought to book and stern action under rules shall be initiated against them.

Vaishya highlighted the need of adopting modern and smart Agricultural practices with latest trends around the Globe to earn more remuneration for betterment of farming Community.