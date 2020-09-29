Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 12:31 AM

Farooq Abdullah appoints Singh as constituency incharge of Kalakote

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 12:31 AM
File Pic
Trending News
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Guv asks officers to provide best services to people

Representational Pic

1093 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally rises to 76163

Former BMO Beerwah, 2 other officials suspended

Representational Pic

Former J&K Bank chairman among several top officials booked by ACB for 'violating' tendering norms

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah Tuesday appointed Yashvardhan Singh as the party’s constituency representative and incharge of Kalakote Assembly Constituency in Rajouri (Rural).

A statement said the appointment of Singh, provincial Vice President Youth National Conference, Jammu was effected on the unanimous recommendation of the National Conference district committee Rajouri (Rural) headed by Bhushan Uppal and was notified by provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on the instructions of Abdullah.

Related News