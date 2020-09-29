Farooq Abdullah appoints Singh as constituency incharge of Kalakote

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah Tuesday appointed Yashvardhan Singh as the party’s constituency representative and incharge of Kalakote Assembly Constituency in Rajouri (Rural).

A statement said the appointment of Singh, provincial Vice President Youth National Conference, Jammu was effected on the unanimous recommendation of the National Conference district committee Rajouri (Rural) headed by Bhushan Uppal and was notified by provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on the instructions of Abdullah.