Farooq Abdullah appreciates LG's admin for ensuring basic amenities during Ramadhan

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for their efforts towards ensuring basic amenities to the people during the ongoing month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Abdullah also appreciated the efforts of departments of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Health, Municipality, PDD, Jal Shakti and thousands of employees associated with them for their efforts in ensuring a passable supply chain through these challenging times.

“Putting their own lives at risk with selfless determination for the sake of saving lives, they truly are our heroes in these pressing times,” he said. “Doctors and paramedical staff, who despite their susceptibility to infections didn’t give in; the brave army of sleep-deprived and under-resourced medics and, paramedics stood strong and many among them even scarified their lives while healing the affected.”

Abdullah also impressed upon the Government of India to release socio-political activists of Kashmir languishing in different jails across Jammu and Kashmir and outside.