Farooq Abdullah chairs NC's CWC meet

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday presided over a virtual meeting of the party’s central working committee, where party affairs, Covid situation and the party’s future course of action dominated the interaction.

A statement of NC issued here said that during the course of a six-hour working committee meeting, the working committee members discussed party affairs and also deliberated on the prevailing political situation in J&K.

The members present in the meeting reflected on the far-reaching political, economic consequences confronted by the people of J&K in the shape of skidding the economy from the path of growth and soaring unemployment.

The plight of the people engaged in unorganised labour and services sectors also resonated in the meeting, where the NC president listened to the concerns raised by each member. Besides that, threadbare discussions on recovery and containment from the looming uncertainty were also deliberated upon by the members.

While interacting with the members, the party president called for collective action to combat the pandemic.

He exhorted the functionaries to lend all support to the ongoing battle against the Covid Spread.

With the surging infections, the NC president called for a sustaining zero-Covid strategy to eliminate the deadly virus from the region.

He stressed on the mitigation and compensation of the losses incurred by the people of J&K due to the current situation.

Stressing on unity and common purpose as a potent weapon to combat the virus spread, Abdullah said the ongoing situation was a call to action for everyone to work together with political class no exception to it.

He appreciated the health workers on the front lines and the personnel manning essential services for their spirit of collaboration saying the efforts of the lakhs of ground staffers, health workers and other frontline workers portrays the truism about collective action in combating the emergencies. The NC president also appreciated the efforts undertaken by party members, MPs on supporting the ongoing battle against Covid.

To bring respite to the people, he called for financial incentivisation and an inclusive Covid sustenance and revival policy.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, apart from raising other issues, expressed sympathy with the families whose loved ones were devoured in the current Covid pandemic.

While interacting, the members raised the issue of development deficit, administrative inertia, brutality against tribal community and infringement of their forest rights, widespread unemployment, plight of traders, horticulturalists and marginal artisans and hawkers, impressing upon the incumbent J&K government to govern the people by the principles and rules laid in the constitution of the country.

On the occasion, the members reiterated that the path of progress and peace cannot be achieved until Government of India addresses the political and developmental aspirations of the people of J&K.

The leaders said that there can be no trade off between the development and political aspirations of the people of J&K.

On the occasion, the party CWC members unanimously adopted five resolutions.

The CWC conveyed sympathies with the families who had lost their loved ones to the virus.

It sought restoration of Articles 370 and Article 35-A.

The CWC also expressed concern over the spread of the Covid-19 in J&K and its resultant impact in terms of loss of precious lives, back-sliding of development and ruining of local economy.

It expressed concern over the unabated rise in the unemployed educated, and skilled youth of J&K.

The CWC rued “widespread unaccountability” on the ground in J&K and Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by party’s 56 CWC members including senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal and Nasir Aslam Wani.