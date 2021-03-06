Farooq Abdullah condoles Ali Muhammad Kuchay's death

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Ali Muhammad Kuchay of BarsooAwantipora.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing grief over the demise of Kuchay, the NC president prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

It said that he expressed unison with the grief-stricken family and prayed for eternal repose to the deceased in the highest echelons of Jannat.

The statement said that NC’s Member of Parliament HasnainMasoodi and District President PulwamaGhulamMohiuddin Mir also condoled the demise of Kuchay and prayed for peace to his soul and forbearance to the bereaved.