Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:32 AM

Farooq Abdullah condoles Ali Muhammad Kuchay's death

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:32 AM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Ali Muhammad Kuchay of BarsooAwantipora.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing grief over the demise of Kuchay, the NC president prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

It said that he expressed unison with the grief-stricken family and prayed for eternal repose to the deceased in the highest echelons of Jannat.

The statement said that NC’s Member of Parliament HasnainMasoodi and District President PulwamaGhulamMohiuddin Mir also condoled the demise of Kuchay and prayed for peace to his soul and forbearance to the bereaved.

Related News