Farooq Abdullah condoles demise

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of contractor, Muhammad Shafi of Magarmalbagh here. The deceased was son-in-law of noted businessman, late Abdul Samad Pandit of Sopore.

Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss. He also conveyed his sympathy and solidarity to the bereaved family telephonically.

Meanwhile, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone and party leader Irfan Ahmad Shah also condoned the demise.

