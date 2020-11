National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of mother of ex-MLA Shangus, Abdul Majeed Mir.

Abdullah made a phone call to the bereaved family and expressed unison with them, in particular Mir in their hour of grief and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad expressed grief over demise of Darvesh Ghulam Nabi Tiploo and prayed for peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.