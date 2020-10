National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of veteran party member, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat of Banderpora-Kanalwan, Bijbehara.

Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to bereaved family to bear the loss.

Senior leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Altaf Kaloo and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also expressed grief over the demise.