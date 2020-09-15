Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 11:28 PM

Farooq Abdullah condoles demise of Khateeb, Sheikh

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 11:28 PM
File Pic

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Abdul Hai Khateeb of Badarwah, and Ghulam Ali Sheikh of Kishtwar.

Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed souls and much needed strength to the grief-stricken families. He also expressed unison with the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

The party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Irfan Shah, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo and Aijaz Ahmed Jan also expressed grief over the demises.

Meanwhile, Abdullah expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of uncle of YNC district President Bandipora, Dr Abdul Hamid Rather. He expressed unison with the bereaved family, in particular Dr Rather and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Other party leaders, Sagar, Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Imran Nabi Dar and Salman Ali Sagar, also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

