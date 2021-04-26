Farooq Abdullah condoles demise of Sheikh Abdul Salam

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of noted engineer Haji Sheikh Abdul Salam.

In a statement issued here, the NC president while paying rich tributes to Salam recalled his prowess in engineering.

Abdullah said that the duties Salam rendered in his capacity as an engineer in the construction of Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar and Charar-e-Sharief shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district would be remembered for all times to come.

He said that Salam would be remembered for his expertise, competence in the field of engineering and pious persona.

The NC president prayed for the peace to the departed and forbearance to the bereaved family, friends and well wishers.