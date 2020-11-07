Farooq Abdullah condoles demise of Wani

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Fayaz Ahmed Wani, brother of party functionary Manzoor Ahmed Wani.
Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in particular Manzoor Wani. Among others party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Irfan Shah, Peer Afaq, Salman Ali Sagar, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and Ahsan Pardesi also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.