Farooq Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal CM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah said, “MamataJi has resisted the incumbency and won a tough and decisive battle facing all odds against her. It is a watershed moment for the country. It is the victory of the people of Bengal, and the victory of democracy.”

He said that the landslide victory of TMC in West Bengal was the first step towards reclaiming the country’s democracy, secularism, and the spirit of federalism.

“It is a beginning of the waning of the communal juggernaut and ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ brand of politics, with the people of Bengal firmly indicating that the people of the country still hold the reins,” Abdullah said.

Wishing Banerjee on her oath taking ceremony, he said, “I am sure that Bengal, under her conscious leadership, will continue to accelerate on the front of development and growth. I wish her all the best for her third term in the office. I’m sure she will serve the people of Bengal with much greater enthusiasm and dedication.”

