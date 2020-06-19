Farooq Abdullah greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of birthday of Guru Hargobind Ji.

While greeting people especially Sikh brethren, Abdullah said Guru Hargobind Ji continued to kindle spirit of love, brotherhood and equality inflamed by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

“An Apostle of peace, Guru Hargobind Ji stood against scourge of caste division, and religious discrimination. I greet people especially our Sikh brethren on this auspicious occasion,” Abdullah said.

Among others Shammi Oberoi, Javaid Dar, Imran Nabi Dar and J S Azad also extended greetings to people.

Abdullah also visited residence of the party MP, Muhammad Akbar Lone to pass on good wishes to him and his family on the release of his son Hilal Lone. Abdullah was accompanied by party leaders including Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Salman Ali Sagar and others.

Later, Abdullah visited the residence of the party’s senior leader Choudhary Ramzan to enquire about his well being. Ramzan has also expressed happiness on the release of Hilal Lone, saying the measure has come as a big respite to his family, friends and associates. Among others Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Kafil Ur Rahman, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone also expressed contentment over the release of Hilal Lone.