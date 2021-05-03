Farooq Abdullah greets people on observance of Fatah-e-Makkah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Monday in his message on the observance of Fatah-e-Makkah said the day calls attention to the centrality of forgiveness, benevolence and humility and equality in Islam.

In a statement issued here, he said the day underscores the centrality of tolerance, humility, forgiveness and equality in the religion of Islam.

Abdullah said that the day impacted the world in numerous ways by ushering in an epoch that marked protection of sanctity of human life, religious tolerance, eradication of social vices including slavery, and deluge of scientific advancements.

He said that the decades that followed the Fatah-e-Makkah saw an end of socio-economic inconsistencies, and imbalances that the world was fraught with.

Abdullah said that the message of the Fatah-e-Makkah emphasizes on responsibilities towards the most vulnerable.

He said there was a lot which the youth could imbibe from the historical day to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, and amity in J&K.