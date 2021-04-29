Farooq Abdullah greets people on Youm-e-Badar

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah in his message on the observance of Youm-e-Badar said the historical day is the landmark example of the power of divine intervention in the time of hardship.

According to a statement issued here Abdullah said that the day is a watershed and a momentous occasion in the history of Muslim Ummah and it marks the triumph of truth over evil, hegemony and ignorance.

Meanwhile the Party President also paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Yousuf Shah, who had Left for his heavenly abode on December, the 12th 1968 on 16/17 month of Ramadan and termed him a scholar of eminence and a Socio-political personality of repute.