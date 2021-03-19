Farooq Abdullah greets people on Youm-e-Wiladat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday greeted people on the Youm-e-Wiladat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) suffered a lot along with his revered family members and associates for the sake of cardinal principles laid down by Holy Messenger of Islam (SAW).

“The great Imam eternalized the message of Holy Messenger of Islam (SAW) by choosing to sacrifice over giving up on values he had inherited from the Holy Prophet (SAW). Imam AaliMakam (AS) and his household exhibited an attitude marked by patience and submission to Almighty Allah while facing the evil forces,” Abdullah said. “Imam Hussain (AS) elevated the stature of humanity and demarcated good from evil. His struggle is emblematic of the power of truth and piousness, the virtues which Imam Hussain (AS) himself personified all along. He also immortalized the fact that those who strive and sacrifice in the way for the sake of truth, and justice never die. It is the supreme sacrifice of Imam (AS) and 72 of his revered followers that revitalized the teachings of Islam.”

He said that on the revered day of birth of Imam Hussain (AS), he greets people with a view that the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, the NC president also greeted people on the Urs of Hazrat Imam Abu Haneefa (RA) saying that the revered Imam had a profound impact on the Islamic world.

“He showed us how to emulate Islamic teachings and Hadith in our day-to-day lives. On his Urs, I pay my earnest tributes to him,” he said.