Farooq Abdullah grieved over demise of GH Lone

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of senior party functionary and Vice President Shopian, Ghulam Hassan Lone.

Abdullah prayed for peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss. He expressed unison with the grief-stricken family in their hour of grief.

“Lone Sahib was committed to the cause of the party; he held high the party flag in the most trying times. The news of his passing away has saddened me. His contribution towards strengthening the party at grassroots level will be remembered for all the times to come,” he said.

Senior party leaders, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, Hasnain Masoodi, Bashir Veeri and others including Showkat Ganaie, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi and Shabir Ahmed Kullay also expressed grief over the demise.