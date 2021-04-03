Farooq Abdullah hospitalized four days after testing COVID-19 positive

National Conference president and Member Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah was hospitalized on Saturday four days after he tested COVID-19 positive.

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar,” his son Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” he added.

Dr Farooq tested positive on March 30 a month after receiving the first jab.