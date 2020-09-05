Kashmir, Today's Paper
Farooq Abdullah lauds teachers on Teachers' Day

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said societies all around the world were indebted to teachers, who not only impart academic knowledge but also share values which shape a student’s future.

“Teachers merit our utmost gratitude and respect, the students in particular and society in general should be deferential towards teachers,” said Abdullah while expressing gratitude to all the teachers for their efforts towards nation building, on Teachers’ Day.

“Sher-e-Kashmir started his career as a teacher, but eventually he took it upon himself to change the fate of populace of J&K. Education remained on the top of his priority list,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah lauded the teachers for going beyond their duty to impart education to students during COVID pandemic. He expressed concern over plight of teachers in private education sector.

