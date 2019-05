UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 10:51 AM

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is set to retain his Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as early trends give him a lead over his rivals.

According to figures, Farooq Abdullah is leading in Srinagar by 15361 votes.

His nearest rival of PDP has got 12031 votes.