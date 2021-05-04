Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Hazrat Ali (RA)

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday paid tributes to Hazrat Ali (RA) on his martyrdom anniversary and urged the Muslims to follow the track of this illustrious companion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In his message, Abdullah said, “A perfect role model for Muslims, Hazrat Ali (RA) was also known as the lion, and the gateway of knowledge. During his time, he not only emerged as the great Sahabi but also touched the horizons as a great visionary polymath, scholar, adjudicator and commander on the map of the world. He spent his life according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He was an embodiment of gallantry, piousness and penance. I pay my humble tributes to his revered persona, and pray to Allah to guide us all towards the righteous path. The contemporary youth and the future generations have a lot to imbibe from the life and struggle of Hazrat Ali (RA).”

Abdullah also greeted people on the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ahmed Shah Kirmani (RA) calling him a saint of high repute. NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and MP Hassnain Masoodi also greeted people on the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ahmed Shah Kirmani (RA).