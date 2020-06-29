Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Hazrat Mir Hamadani (RA)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday greeted people on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA), son of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

In his message, Abdullah paid tributes to Hamadani and praised his efforts towards acquainting people of Kashmir with universal messages of brotherhood and equality enshrined in the holy Quran and teachings of Holy Messenger of Islam (PBUH).

“He took immense pains in the socio-political and economic development of Kashmir. His teachings had a great impact on people, who venerated him for his erudite and pious persona. He purified the hearts and souls of people and removed traces of faithlessness from them,” said Abdullah.

He said during his sojourn in Kashmir, the region witnessed chain of events in the shape of economic transformation and eradication of societal evils of all hues.

“I pay my earnest tributes to the great personality with all humility and urge the younger generation to imbue their lives with the teaching of such great men,” Abdullah said.

Other party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Peer Afaq Ahmed also paid tributes to Hamadani and urged people especially youth to follow his teaching.

Meanwhile National Conference MP, Mohammad Akbar Lone and a delegation of party functionaries led by provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon visited residence of former MLA Homeshalibugh, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi in Kulgam to extend their condolences with him on the demise of his mother.

The delegation expressed unison with Larmi and his family in their hour of grief and offered Fateh for the departed soul. The delegation comprised Showkat Ahmed Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Hussain, and GN Tailbali.