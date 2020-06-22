Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to M Qasim Bhukhari on death anniversary

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to noted scholar Hazrat Moulana Syed Qasim Shah Bhukhari (RA) on his death anniversary. In a statement, Abdullah said Bukhari shared a good comradeship with the party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdukllah who revered his his scholarly acumen and pious nature.

“Kashmir has been very fortunate to have such erudite men bring laurels to it through their labor in the field of learning. He devoted his entire life for the edification of numerous scholars, students and acquainted thousands of others with his celebrated works on religion and Islamic jurisprudence,” Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah greeted people on the annual Urs observances of Hazrat Syed Saleh Khan (RA) and Hazrat Baba HyderReshi (RA). He prayed that the day augurs well for Kashmir and brings everlasting peace and prosperity to lives of people.

Among other party leaders, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mubarak Gul, and Ghulam Ahmed Shah also paid tributes to the revered scholar. They also greeted people on the annual Urs observances as well.