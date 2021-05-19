Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday paid glowing tributes to MirwaizMoulvi Muhammad Farooq on his 31st death anniversary and Abdul Gani Lone on his 20th death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah while paying rich tributes to the late Mirwaiz said that he was a persuasive, forceful, and well-versed orator with unparalleled depth of insight, profundity of scholarship and ease of illuminating exposition.

“On his martyrdom anniversary, I pay tributes to him, and pray to Almighty Allah to elevate his station in Jannat,” he said.

Recalling his immense contribution in the field of Islamic learning, theology and contemporary education, Abdullah said, “One of the standouts among the social-political and religious leaders, he will be remembered for rendering his responsibilities towards the historic Jamia Masjid with devotion.”

He also paid tributes to the Peoples Conference (PC) founder Abdul Gani Lone on his 20th death anniversary. Paying tributes to Lone, Abdullah said that Lone was an accomplished political leader and a distinguished legislator, who despite rubbing shoulders with his contemporaries on no account lost his distinctiveness.