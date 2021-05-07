Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:12 AM

Farooq Abdullah tells youth to volunteer for service of people

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
On the International Red Cross Day, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday said that the contribution of the Red Cross movement in providing first-line disaster response services was immense.

In a statement issued here, he said it was a privilege for him to have his mother Akbar Jehan Abdullah as the state head of J&K Red Cross society from 1947 to 1957.

Laying emphasis on the involvement of youth in Red Cross programmes and extending services to people, Abdullah said, “The youth of today should voluntarily come out for such service whenever they get a chance to serve ailing and those in need.”

