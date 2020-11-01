Farooq Abdullah visit Kupwara, participates in Nimaz-e-Jinazah of party leader

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Sunday visited Kupwara and participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinazah of senior party leader and former MLC, Nasir Khan.

Abdullah was accompanied by party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Mir Saifullah, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Kafil ul Rehman, GR Naaz, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Syed Rafiq Shah, Salam Ud Din Bajad.

Abdullah and other party functionaries expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and expressed unison with them, especially with Khan’s son, Shahrukh Nasir Khan, in their hour of grief.

Later, Abdullah visited the residences of ex-MLC, late Muhammad Sultan Mir and former Vice President Kupwara, Wali Muhammad Mir at Hatmulla and Trehgam respectively. He expressed sympathies with their families and offered prayers for the deceased.

While interacting with their family members, Abdullah said the deceased will be remembered for their pious disposition and sheer amount of good work, which they rendered while serving the party and people in their various capacities.