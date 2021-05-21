Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 1:46 AM

Farooq Abdullah welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo
File photo
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday welcomed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza asking the UN and other international bodies to provide support to Gaza reconstruction efforts and humanitarian aid.

In a statement, the NC president said, “There was urgency towards putting an end to the escalating hostilities taking toll on the people of Gaza. The Egypt-brokered deal that went into effect earlier today is a welcome step. I hope the measure will salvage the battle-damaged people of Gaza from further loss of lives and property. The institutional record of the UN provides a way forward towards addressing the genuine aspirations of the people of Palestine. I hope the international community will not sit but take immediate and concrete steps to restore Palestinians their due rights to them.”

