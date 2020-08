Fatima Begum, maternal aunt of Farooq Ahmad Peer, academician and writer, has passed away. She was 80.

A resident of Sampora village of Dooru in Sopore, she was a pious and a noble woman and lived her life in simplicity and prosperity.

A family source said her fateh khani will be held on August 2 by her family members. She was aunt of Fazlul Haseeb, an IAS officer. People from various fields of life including academics, administration and civil society condoled Peer.