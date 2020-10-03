Farooq condoles Mishal Sultanpuri's demise

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed profound grief over demise of renowned poet, veteran writer, critic, and translator Professor MishalSultanpuri.

The party president prayed for peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family and his associates. “Sultanpuri sahib made a lot of contributions to the Kashmiris literature. His demise has created a vacuum in the literary circles of Kashmir,” he said, adding “I pray to Almighty to bestow the highest echelons to him in Jannah. There is a lot which the budding literary enthusiast can emulate from his works. I pay homage to him, and express solidarity with the bereaved family members.”

Among others Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar and Member of Parliament from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, Provincial president Nasir Aslamwani, senior leader ShariefUd Din Shariq, and district president BaramullaJavaid Ahmed Dar have also condoled the demise of Sultanpuri sahib, prayed for peace to soul and fortitude to his bereaved family.