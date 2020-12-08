Farooq expresses grief over demise of late T R Kalra's wife, G N Phamba

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of late T R Kalra’s wife, who breathed her last on Monday.

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved.

The NC president talked to the bereaved family over the phone and extended condolences with them

He also expressed grief over the demise of noted socio-religious activist Ghulam Nabi Phamba of Faqir Gujri and prayed for highest echelons to the deceased in Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved family.