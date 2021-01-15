Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:56 AM

Farooq interacts with devotees at Hazratbal

UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:56 AM
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah offered Friday prayers at DargahHazratbal and prayed for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NC statement issued here said that Abdullah prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region.

The statement said he supplicated for the return of healthier times and other bountiful provisions from the Almighty.

“On the occasion he interacted with scores of devotees who apprised him about the paucity of basic amenities in their respective areas in the wake of the recent snowfall and assured them that he will raise the issues at all appropriate forums,” the NC statement said.

