Farooq meets party functionaries from Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday met with a delegation of party’s senior functionaries from Jammu at his residence in Srinagar. Party Vice President Omar Abdullah was also present.

According to the party statement, the delegation that called on the party president included Party’s Provincial President (Jammu) Devender Singh Rana, Senior leaders SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sajad Kitchloo, Trilochan Singh Wazir, and Javed Rana.

“JKNC President has started extensive consultations with colleagues from Jammu about the current political situation, aspirations and concerns of the people of Jammu.”

According to the statement, Party President, it is pertinent to mention here has been taking inputs about widening the reach of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.