Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Abdul Gani Wani

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the demise of Haji Abdul Gani Wani, who passed away after a brief illness at his residence at Danamazar, Safakadal.

According to a statement issued here, the duo prayed for the peace of deceased and much needed strength to the bereaved in particular Dr Saleem Wani, Mohammad Isaq Wani and Prof Manzoor Ahmad, the son’s of deceased. Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior Leader and Former Speaker JK Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and Dr Sajad Uri also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to deceased in the highest echelons of Jannat.

Meanwhile Party MP Muhammad Akbar Lone has expressed grief over the demise of noted religious personality of north Kashmir Khawaja Muhammad Maqbool Mir Chukur Bandipura. “His passing away has pained me. I pay my earnest tributes to him, and pray to almighty Allah to bestow upon him highest stations in Jannat,” he said.