Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of AM Mir

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of noted trader, Khawaja Abdul Majeed Mir, maternal uncle of the party’s provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members in particular Wani. They also expressed solidarity with the bereaved in their hour of grief.

Meanwhile, party leader Showkat Ahmed Mir led a delegation, comprising Peer Afaq Ahmed, Salman Ali Sagar, Ahsan Pardesi and GN Bhat to Pampore to condole with the grief-stricken family.

Senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi and Shammi Oberoi, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also condoled the demise of Mir.