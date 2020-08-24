Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of GM Rather

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over demise of former Secretary Auqaf and noted personality, Haji Ghulam Muhammad Rather.

The duo while expressing grief prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. They also expressed unison with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

Among others senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Tanvir Sadiq and Peer Afaq Ahmed also condoled the demise.