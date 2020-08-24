Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 1:54 AM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of GM Rather

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 1:54 AM
File Pic

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over demise of former Secretary Auqaf and noted personality, Haji Ghulam Muhammad Rather.

The duo while expressing grief prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. They also expressed unison with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

Trending News
Representational Image

Youth stabbed to death by cousin over property dispute in Pampore

Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

CUK managing academic affairs successfully amid pandemic: Hasnain

RTI Movement condemns 'harassment' of activists

Among others senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Tanvir Sadiq and Peer Afaq Ahmed also condoled the demise.

Related News