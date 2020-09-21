Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 11:30 PM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Mir

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the party’s senior leader and district Vice President, Kupwara Haji Wali Muhammad Mir.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed and fortitude to his family, and associates in their hour of bereavement. They also highlighted his contribution towards making the party stronger at grassroots level.

They said Mir worked day in and day out with dedication, alongside other local leaders for ensuring even handed progress in Kupwara.

Other party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone and Imran Nabi Dar also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

