Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Mirwaiz Ata Muhammad Katoch

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today expressed profound grief over the demise of prominent Socio-religious figure, Party’s Senior Vice President, District Ramban and Imam-o-Khateeb Jamia Masjid Ramsoo Mirwaiz Ata Muhammad Katoch.

The Party President Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah in a statement said “Mirwaiz Ata Muhammad Sahib was highly endowed and boasted a penchant for Islamic learning.

He had devoted his entire life for the edification of numerous scholars, students and acquainted thousands of others with various facets of Quran and Hadith. I pay my earnest tributes to the great luminary, I pray for the highest echelons to him in Jannah. I express my unison with the bereaved family and his followers,” he said.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul. “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Mirwaiz Ata Muhammad Katoch Sahib, a known socio-religious figure in Ramban.

His demise has created a vacuum, which will be difficult to fill for a long time,” he said. Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, District President Ramban Sajad Shaheen, and Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also expressed grief over his demise.

The party also expressed grief over the passing away of Sheikh Nazir Uri, a long term associate of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.