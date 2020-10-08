Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of MS Mir

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of noted socio-political and religious personality of Narwa, Baramulla Haji Mohammad Sultan Mir.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss. They also expressed unison with the grief-stricken family in their hour of grief.

Besides, senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Sajad Shafi Uri, Javed Dar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi and Shahid Ali also condoled the demise.