Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:19 AM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Nagvi's mother

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:19 AM
File Pic
Trending News

Hakeem Yaseen condemns 'assault' on photojournalists

File Pic

Issue domicile, income certificates on priority: CS tells officials

Representational pic

Body of man killed at LoC retrieved: Police

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of mother of the party leader and executive councilor, Kargil Ghulam Rasool Nagvi.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in particular Nagvi. Meanwhile, party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Kargil Feroz Khan, Haneefa Jan and other functionaries of party’s Kargil unit also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Related News