Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Parray, Shah

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of noted educationist Ghulam Nabi Parray.

The duo while extending condolences to the bereaved family prayed for peace to the departed soul. Parray was former President Jamiat-e Ahl-e-Hadees and former Chairman of SSM College of Education.

The party President made a phone call to the grief-stricken family and offered condolences to them. Among others senior party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar and Nasir Aslam Wani also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The Abdullahs also expressed grief over the demise of noted scholar Pir Ghulam Nabi Shah of Duroo, Shahabad. They prayed for peace to departed and much needed strength to his family members.

The party’s south zone President, Bashir Veeri; district President Anantnag, Altaf Ahmed Kaloo; GM Shah; Imran Nabi Dar; Muhammad Shafi and Syed Tauqeer Ahmed also expressed grief over the demise of Shah.

Meanwhile a delegation of party functionaries including Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi visited residence of party leader Reyaz Bedar at Pattan to condole with him and share his grief on the demise of his father Ghulam Qadir Bedar.