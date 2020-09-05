Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of party leader

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of veteran party functionary and senior women’s wing leader Taja Begum.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. The duo expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. While extolling the role played by Taja Begum, they said she held the party flag high during the most trying times and that her commitment towards the ideals of the party was immense.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Shameema Firdous and others including Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Kafi Ul Rahman, Mir Saifullah, Sajad Shafi Uri, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah also condoled the demise.