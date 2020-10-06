Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Peer Riyaz

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Sajada Nisheen Dargah, Hazrat Shah Asrar Ud Din Wali (RA) Kistawar, Peer Reyaz Ahmed.

The duo prayed for peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss. They also expressed unison with the grief-stricken family in their hour of grief. Among others senior party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Sajad Shaheen and Ajaz Jan also expressed grief over the demise.