Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Abdullah said Paswan’s demise marks an end to an era in Bihar politics. “His rise in Bihar and consequently in the country’s politics was meteoric. He had not just carved a niche for himself in national politics but was considered to be one of the most prominent leaders in Bihar. I pay my homage to him and pray for strength to his family, and followers,” he said.

Omar while expressing grief over the demise said Paswan had left an indelible impression on Bihar as well as national politics. “He had a chequered political career where he got to be a part of different political combinations and serve the country in various capacities. I pray for eternal peace to his departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family,” he said.