Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Wani, Naseem

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former MLA Khansahib, Abdul Gani Naseem.

The duo prayed for peace to the deceased and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

The duo said the deceased will be remembered for his work towards socio-political emancipation of poor and destitute and his penchant for literature and social work.

Senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Ali Muhammad Dar also condoled the demise.

Meanwhile, Abdullah also condoled the demise of renowned Surgeon, Dr Nazir Ahmed Wani and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Among others Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Wani, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri and Showkat Ahmed Mir also condoled the demise