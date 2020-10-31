Farooq, Omar Abdullah express grief over demise of NC leader Nasir Khan

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of senior party leader and former MLC Nasir Khan of Keran.

In his condolence message, Abdullah termed the demise of Khan as personal loss. He said the news of his passing away has saddened him. “In his passing away, the party has lost an industrious soldier. His passing away has created a void, which will not be easy to fill for many years,” he said.

Omar said he has had a long association with Khan. “He always remained committed to the cause of strengthening the party and serving the people of his area to the best of his ability,” he said.

Several party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Sigh Rana, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdur Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Sakina Itoo, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Mir Saifullah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Showkat Mir, Javed Dar, Altaf Kaloo, Peer Afaq, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Abdul Majeed Larmi, GM Mir, Showkat Hussain, Qafil Ul Rehman, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Tanvir Sadiq, Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, Sarah Hayat Shah, Basharat Bukhari, Reyaz Bedar, Shafkat Watali, Sajad Kitchloo, Sajad Shaheen, Aijaz Jan, Ratanlal Gupta, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, JS Azad, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, GR Naaz, Sabiya Qadri, Irshaad Kar and Khawaja Yaqoob Wani also expressed grief over the demise.

A condolence meeting, presided over by Sagar was held at the party headquarters here which was attended by many leaders. The participants paid homage to Khan and expressed unison with the bereaved family and peace to the departed soul. Meanwhile, Abdullah and Omar also expressed grief over the demise of wife of district President Poonch, Qazi Muhammad Syed Begh.