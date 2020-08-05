Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 6, 2020, 1:14 AM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah felicitate UPSC qualifiers

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 6, 2020, 1:14 AM
File Pic

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday felicitated the candidates from J&K who have cracked prestigious UPSC exams, urging them to work towards strengthening grassroots level development and progress.

While congratulating the successful candidates, Abdullah said it was elevating to see local youth cracking the prestigious exams despite various oddments, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

CRPF man among three more patients die of COVID in J&K, toll 437

GK Photo

Body of boy fished out from Jhelum after 21 hours in Uri

File Representational Pic

Illuminating shell found, destroyed in Pulwama

File Representational Pic

Naib tehsildar among four more die of COVID-19 in Kashmir

“I congratulate all those candidates from J&K who have achieved success. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pay. I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates,” he said.

Omar while felicitating the candidates said it was gratifying to see the hard work of the candidates from J&K bore fruit. “Civil servants are the extended arms of government. They are responsible for managing resources, delivering services. People expect them to function fairly, impartially, and efficiently.  I hope that the new recruits maintain the high standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and impartiality in serving the people,” he said. Among others party leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan and Qamar Ali Akhoon also felicitated the candidates.

Related News