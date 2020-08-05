Farooq, Omar Abdullah felicitate UPSC qualifiers

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday felicitated the candidates from J&K who have cracked prestigious UPSC exams, urging them to work towards strengthening grassroots level development and progress.

While congratulating the successful candidates, Abdullah said it was elevating to see local youth cracking the prestigious exams despite various oddments, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure.

“I congratulate all those candidates from J&K who have achieved success. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pay. I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates,” he said.

Omar while felicitating the candidates said it was gratifying to see the hard work of the candidates from J&K bore fruit. “Civil servants are the extended arms of government. They are responsible for managing resources, delivering services. People expect them to function fairly, impartially, and efficiently. I hope that the new recruits maintain the high standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and impartiality in serving the people,” he said. Among others party leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan and Qamar Ali Akhoon also felicitated the candidates.