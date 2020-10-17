Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Rabi Ul Awal

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday felicitated people on the onset of the auspicious month of Rabi Ul Awal.

The duo said the auspicious month was an occasion to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit and work tirelessly towards helping those in need.

Abdullah said Islam was the religion of peace and Prophet (PBHU) was the perfect embodiment of love, equality and brotherhood.

Omar said Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) provides an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind.

Senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, former legislators, senior party functionaries and office bearers also felicitated people.

Meanwhile Sagar expressed concern over slack attitude of the administration in ensuring basic amenities to people in view of forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

“People of Kashmir especially students are appalled at the hide and seek of electricity. No power schedule is being followed by the Power Development Department,” he said.

Sagar impressed upon the administration to ensure round the clock facilities to devotees at Dargah Hazratbal, Jenab Sahab Soura, Shahri Kalashpora, Asar e Sharief Pinjoora, Aham Sharif Bandipur and at other prominent shrines across Kashmir.