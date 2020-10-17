Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:30 AM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Rabi Ul Awal

Sagar asks admin to ensure facilities at major shrines
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:30 AM
File Photo
File Photo

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday felicitated people on the onset of the auspicious month of Rabi Ul Awal.

The duo said the auspicious month was an occasion to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit and work tirelessly towards helping those in need.

Trending News

IndiGo introduces service fee for check-in counter usage

File Photo. Mir Imran/GK

CUK's health centre conducts 370 COVID19 tests

File Photo of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah

Farooq, Omar congratulate J&K NEET qualifiers

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari congratulates J&K NEET qualifiers

Abdullah said Islam was the religion of peace and Prophet (PBHU) was the perfect embodiment of love, equality and brotherhood.

Omar said Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) provides an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind.

Senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, former legislators, senior party functionaries and office bearers also felicitated people.

Latest News

2-day Autumn Festival commences at Pahalgam

Prof Talat chairs maiden meeting of CCPC's Advisory Board

HDFC Bank's Q2FY21 net profit rises over 18%

IndiGo introduces service fee for check-in counter usage

Meanwhile Sagar expressed concern over slack attitude of the administration in ensuring basic amenities to people in view of forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

“People of Kashmir especially students are appalled at the hide and seek of electricity. No power schedule is being followed by the Power Development Department,” he said.

Sagar impressed upon the administration to ensure round the clock facilities to devotees at Dargah Hazratbal, Jenab Sahab Soura, Shahri Kalashpora, Asar e Sharief Pinjoora, Aham Sharif Bandipur and at other prominent shrines across Kashmir.

Related News