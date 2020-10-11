Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 11:11 PM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen (RA)

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Sunday greeted people on the 455th annual Urs of Hazrat Sultan ul Arifeen Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA), hoping the day acts as harbinger of everlasting peace and prosperity in J&K.

Abdullah said Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen (RA) rendered immense contribution towards protecting fundamentals of Islam with his personal example and scholarly teachings. Omar said Kashmiri society was profoundly imbued with the teachings of such great men as Hazrat Sultan ul Arifeen. He stressed on universal brotherhood and amity and sought annihilation of self in the path of Allah.

Among others senior leaders, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Party Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Shameema Firdous, Mubarak Gul, Irfan Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar and Ahsan Pardesi also greeted people.

