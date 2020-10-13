Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA)

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday greeted people on annual Urs of Sufi saint, Hazrat Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA).

Abdullah while greeting people said Sufism has been the mainstay of Kashmiri cultural tradition. “The Reshis brought the essence of Islamic teachings to every household by localizing it. Their teachings touch a spectrum of issues encompassing both individuals as well as the society in their fold,” he said.

“Contribution of such Sufis as Nund Reshi and his associates to the spiritualism and humanism in Kashmir is immense. They encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of God was in the service of suffering man,” Abdullah said.

Omar in his message said Nund Reshi (RA) was an epitome of truth, and piousness. “Hazrat Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA) message of kindness and selflessness needs to be emulated in every aspect of life and his legacy will continue to form bedrock of our rich cultural and spiritual inheritance,” he said.

He said these great men besides achieving higher stations in the realm of spirituality also educated common masses in their native language about various facets of religion and spirituality. “I pray that the auspicious day acts as harbinger of peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Kashmir,” he said.

Senior party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Abdul Rahim Rathar, Sakina Itoo, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Veeri and YNC President Salman Ali Sagar, and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also greeted people on the occasion.