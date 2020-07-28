Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:14 PM

Farooq, Omar Abdullah grieved over demise of MY Dwarki

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:14 PM
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Yousaf Dwarki, Sajada Nisheen Dargah-e-Aaliya, Mir Syed Lateefullah Dwarikiya (RA) of Kalashpura here.

The duo while condoling the demise expressed unison with the bereaved family, followers of Dwarki, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, and, YNC President Salman Ali Sagar also expressed grief over the demise. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the party President and Vice President have also expressed grief over the demise of wife of veteran party member, late Ghulam Muhammad Bhat. The duo expressed solidarity with the son of deceased, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat in his hour of grief. They prayed for peace to the departed and much strength to the bereaved family.

